Aizawl (Mizoram) [India] December 5 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Field Office Aizawl under the Agartala Zonal Unit, has achieved a breakthrough in its sustained offensive against cross-border drug trafficking, said a release.

A team of NCB officials, in coordination with 225 BN CRPF, successfully intercepted a drug consignment originating from Myanmar, which was routed through Mizoram for further movement towards Assam and Tripura. The NCB seized 5.9 kg of Methamphetamine.

According to the release, the joint team intercepted the syndicate near Aizawl and arrested eight traffickers involved in the international narcotics network on December 3. The names of the traffickers were Jabrul Hoque (Assam), Thangsuanliana (Mizoram), Jahir Hossain (Tripura), Najir Uddin (Assam), Siraj Uddin (Assam), Jakir Ahmed (Assam), Juber Ahmed (Assam) and Sabuj Mia (Tripura).

Among those arrested, Jabrul Hoque is a habitual trafficker, already wanted in two NDPS cases of NCB Aizawl involving earlier seizures of Methamphetamine and Heroin. He had previously been arrested by Dharmanagar Police in July 2024 and had been out on bail since January 2025.

This marks the second significant arrest of a known trafficker from Sribhumi, Assam, within a month, after Abu Saleh Md Saif Uddin was arrested on November 20 in multiple narcotics cases.

The release said that a thorough search led to the seizure of 5.944 kg of Methamphetamine, valued at approximately ₹4.8 crore in the illicit market. Three vehicles used in trafficking were also confiscated. Preliminary investigations indicate that the contraband was smuggled from Myanmar to Champhai and Aizawl for further distribution.

Meanwhile, the NCB Aizawl, after the establishment of the Agartala Zonal Unit in January 2024, has registered 11 NDPS cases this year, compared to 2 cases in 2024. The agency has also made 40 arrests and seized over 238 kg of methamphetamine and 2.2 kg of heroin worth ₹208 crore so far this year. In contrast, during 2024, the NCB had made 6 arrests (including two Myanmar nationals) and seized 18 kg of methamphetamine worth ₹15 crore. (ANI)

