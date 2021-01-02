New Delhi [India], January 2 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested two Zambian nationals from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and seized 5.350 kg of heroin from their possession.

While one of them was apprehended on December 25, another acuused was held on December 31, the NCB said in a statement.

"In the first incident, on 25/12/2020, acting on specific information, one Zambian national later identified as Mulapi Joshua was apprehended at T-3, India Gandhi National Airport. From the search of his luggage, 4.650 Kg heroin was recovered in the cavities made inside the luggage bag. The complete network of such traffickers was identified and further information was developed. As a result, on 31/12/2020, one more Zambian national later identified as Mambwe William was apprehended. From the search of his luggage, 700 gm of heroin was recovered, hidden in the cavities made in the luggage bag," it said.

The NCB pointed out that drug traffickers had started entering into India through two different routes.

"The Border Guarding Forces had kept a strict vigil over the border and had made significant seizures of heroin both at western frontier and eastern frontier. The vigil of Border Guarding Forces had made the drug traffickers to shift to some other route. Thus, the Drug Traffickers had started pushing drugs into India through two different routes."

The Bureau said that heroin sourced from Afghanistan and Pakistan is shipped via sea cargo to Sri Lanka and Maldives to evade detection and then from Maldives and Sri Lanka, heroin is trafficked in India.

"Heroin is trafficked to African Countries from Afghanistan and Pakistan. Then through air route, with the help of couriers and passengers, heroin is being trafficked into India."

Giving further details of the case, the NCB said that while 4.650 Kg heroin was recovered from the one accuse, 700 gm of heroin was recovered from the other. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)