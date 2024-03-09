New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Jaffer Sadiq, the alleged kingpin of an international drug trafficking network, officials said on Saturday.

"Jaffer Sadiq is the kingpin of a network spread over India, New Zealand, Australia, and Malaysia," as per an NCB official.

Also Read | Caste Census, Economic Mapping Will 'Uproot' 50% Reservation Limit, Says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi.

Gyaneshwar Singh, IPS Deputy Director General (OEC), said in a statement that the accused, Sadiq, earned huge amount of money through drug trafficking and invested it in multiple industries like films, construction, hospitality, etc.

Sadiq was arrested in connection with a seizure of 50kg of pseudoephedrine in Delhi, an official said, adding that the NCB is cooperating with New Zealand and Australian authorities to bust the entire transnational network.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 50-Year-Old Woman Killed, Four Injured in Stampede at BJP Event in Nagpur.

On specific intelligence, NCB made the arrest today of the kingpin of the drug trafficking network busted by NCB in the month of February 2024, the official said.

Pseudoephedrine is used to make methamphetamine, which is the highest drug in demand worldwide.

"Jaffer Sadiq spearheaded a network that sourced pseudoephedrine in India and trafficked it to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia under the guidance of food-grade cargo. It is believed that the drug syndicate operated by him has sent 45 consignments over the past 3 years to various countries, containing approximately 3500 kilograms of pseudoephedrine," officials said.

Officials said that Sadiq has revealed that he has earned a huge amount of money from his illicit drug trafficking operations and has invested the same in legit businesses in industries like film, construction, hospitality, etc.

"His financial linkages with respect to drug trafficking are under investigation to identify his sources of funds and the beneficiaries of the proceeds of drugs. The investigations are still underway, and more details will be revealed soon," officials said.

Pseudoephedrine is a precursor chemical that is used in the manufacture of methamphetamine, a dangerous and highly addictive synthetic drug. Even though it has some legal uses, it is classified as a controlled substance in India, bringing strict regulations on its production, possession, trade, export and use. Illegal possession and trade are punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment under the NDPS Act, 1985. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)