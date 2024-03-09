New Delhi, March 9: The Narcotics Control Bureau on Saturday arrested Jaffer Sadiq, the kingpin of an international drug trafficking network busted by the agency last month. According to the officials, Jaffer Sadiq is the chief of a network spread over India, New Zealand, Australia and Malaysia. The accused has earned a huge amount of money through drug trafficking and invested it in multiple industries like film, construction, hospitality etc.

Gyaneshwar Singh, Deputy Director General of NCB while holding a press conference here today said that Jaffer Sadiq was absconding and on the run since February 15. "On specific intelligence developed, NCB today arrested Jaffer Sadiq, the kingpin of the drug trafficking network busted by NCB in February 2024. He was absconding and on the run since February 15, 2024, when NCB seized 50.70 kg of Pseudoephedrine from the godown of a firm named Aventa Company and arrested three accomplices of Jaffer Sadiq in this connection. Pseudoephedrine is used to make methamphetamine which is the highest drug in demand worldwide," he said. Jaffer Sadiq Arrested: Ex-DMK Functionary and Film Producer Who Allegedly Smuggled Drugs Worth Rs 2,000 Crore Arrested by NCB

"NCB had mounted intense efforts to track down Jaffer Sadiq after he had gone absconding after the seizure of 50.070kg Pseudoephedrine from three of his accomplices by the Operations Branch of NCB and Special Cell of Delhi Police. NCB was able to arrest him in Delhi today i.e., on March 9," he added. Gyaneshwar further mentioned that Jaffer Sadiq spearheaded a network that sourced Pseudoephedrine in India and trafficked it to Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia in the guide of food-grade cargo.

"It is believed that the drug syndicate operated by him has sent 45 consignments over the past three years to various countries, containing approximately 3500 kilograms of pseudoephedrine. NCB is cooperating with New Zealand and Australian authorities to bust the entire transnational network," he said. The NCB DDG pointed out that the accused has revealed that he has earned a huge amount of money from his illicit drug trafficking operations and has invested the same in legit businesses in industries like film, construction, hospitality etc.

"His financial linkages to drug trafficking are under investigation to identify his sources of funds and the beneficiaries of proceeds of drugs. The investigations are still underway, and more details will be revealed soon," Gyaneshwar Singh said. "Information about political funding has also been received, we are investigating," he added. Drug Bust in Gujarat: Over 3300 Kg Meth, Charas Seized in Porbandar; Five Arrested (See Pics)

"Pseudoephedrine is a precursor chemical that is used in the manufacture of Methamphetamine, a dangerous and highly addictive synthetic drug. Even though it has some legal uses, it is classified as a controlled substance in India, bringing strict regulation on its production, possession, trade, export and use. Illegal possession and trade is punishable upto 10 years of imprisonment under the NDPS Act, 1985," he added. He also asserted that the names of many people from the Tamil film industry and Bollywood have also surfaced and the agency is investigating the same.

Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu President K Annamalia responded on the matter and urged that the entire network of Jaffar Sadiq must be exposed and busted. "The NCB has nabbed the International Drug Lord and DMK functionary Jaffar Sadiq today. With many other DMK leaders moving closely with Jaffar Sadiq in the last three years, it is important to understand how Jaffar Sadiq acted as their conduit for Money laundering. On behalf of BJP Tamil Nadu, we request the law enforcement authorities to comb deeply and ensure that Jaffar Sadiq's network is exposed and busted to ensure the free flow of Drugs in TN under the DMK regime is curtailed," he said on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)