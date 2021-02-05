Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a poly-drug trafficking module with the arrest of two persons from Kurla area of central Mumbai on Friday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB raided a house near Kurla railway station in the early hours of the day and nabbed history-sheeter Zakir Hussain Abdul Rahman Shaikh and his aide Shahab Ali Mulla, the official said.

The NCB recovered 20 kg of codeine-based cough syrup, 56 gm of mephedrone and 450 gm of ganja from the accused, he said.

Shaikh, also known as Bablu Patri, is a notorious drug trafficker in the area, and was booked by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in two cases a few years ago, the official said.

The accused ran a distribution network of poly drugs in Bandra, Kurla and south Mumbai, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)