Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 28 (ANI): The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday detained Bollywood actor Armaan Kohli following a raid at his Juhu residence. Some quantity of drugs was also recovered from Kohli's residence during the raid.

As per NCB's Zonal Director (Mumbai), Sameer Wankhedethe, drugs were recovered during the raid at the actor's residence in Mumbai.

Also Read | HPU Entrance Exam Result 2021 for UG, PG Courses Declared, Candidates Can Check Scores on Official Website hpuniv.ac.in.

"After the raid, actor Armaan Kohli gave ambiguous answers to questions put up by NCB. He was then taken to custody for questioning at the NCB office," he said.

The raid at Kohli's residence was followed after the arrest of actor Gaurav Dixit by the NCB yesterday.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Rainfall Activity Likely To Pick Up Over Central, West India From August 29, Says IMD.

Dixit was arrested after the central anti-drugs agency recovered 'MD' and 'Charas' from his residence. The actor has been sent to NCB custody till 30th August in a drug case.

Meanwhile, Kohli was also accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend, Neeru Randhawa in 2018. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)