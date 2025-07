New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has successfully dismantled a transnational drug trafficking syndicate with Union Home Minister Amit Shah terming the crackdown stellar example of multi-agency coordination.

Shah also said that the Narendra Modi government is determined to eliminate every drug cartel and protect the country's youth, no matter where they operate from.

Also Read | ‘Janaki’ Title Row: Malayalam Film Industry Holds Protest in Front of CBFC Office Against Renaming of Suresh Gopi Film.

In one of the most far-reaching crackdowns against the illegal pharmaceutical drug trade, the NCB has successfully dismantled a transnational drug trafficking syndicate that used encrypted digital platforms, drop shipping models, and cryptocurrency to smuggle controlled medicines across four continents, an official statement said.

"Congratulations to NCB and all agencies on busting a global drug cartel. The probe set a stellar example of multi-agency coordination, resulting in 8 arrests and seizures of 5 consignments while triggering crackdowns in the US and Australia against the ring that operates across 4 continents and 10+ nations," Shah said.

Also Read | BRS Leader KT Rama Rao Alleges Congress Leaders Looting Land Given to Farmers for Hyderabad Green Pharma City.

He said the agencies are constantly monitoring the sophisticated modes like crypto payments and anonymous drop shippers used by these gangs.

"PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji-led govt is determined to saw off every drug cartel and protect our youth, no matter where they operate from," he said.

What began with a routine vehicle interception in New Delhi unravelled into a sophisticated criminal web operating across India, US, Australia, and Europe - showcasing the global reach of illicit pharma networks and NCB's capability to lead coordinated international enforcement actions, the release said.

This operation uncovered a global network spanning four continents and more than 10 countries.

On May 25, acting on secret intelligence, the NCB team intercepted a car near Mandi House in Delhi.

From the possession of its two occupants - both B. Pharma graduates from a private university in Noida - ?3.7 kg of Tramadol tablets were seized.

The duo confessed to operating a vendor profile on a major Indian B2B platform, from where they sold pharmaceutical pills to clients across US, Europe, and Australia.

Leads from the interrogation led to a stockist in Roorkee, followed by the arrest of a key associate in Mayur Vihar in Delhi, who revealed connections with a contact in Udupi (Karnataka) responsible for organizing bulk orders for shipments to the US.

From Udupi, the NCB uncovered data on 50 international consignments, including: 29 packages from US to US, 18 from Australia to Australia, one each to Estonia, Spain and Switzerland, the statement said.

The above information was shared with global counterparts and Interpol, leading to the identification and arrest of a bulk re-shipper and money launderer in Alabama in the US by the US DEA, along with a massive haul of controlled medicines.

The syndicate operated on encrypted communication platforms like Telegram, relied on cryptocurrency payments, PayPal, Western Union and used anonymous international drop shippers to evade detection.

Further digital forensics led to arrests of two more Indian nationals from New Delhi and Jaipur, who handled logistics and supply-side operations, the statement said.

The operators never shipped in their home countries and coordinated through other drop-shippers in network to avoid legal consequences.

The kingpin, who coordinated international linkages and finances, has been identified and located in the UAE, the statement said, adding the NCB is actively working in collaboration with UAE authorities.

Investigations further revealed the existence of a clandestine pill manufacturing facility in Australia, directly tied to the syndicate. Law enforcement in Australia has successfully dismantled this unit.

Operations in other jurisdictions are still ongoing.

Following intelligence shared by the NCB, the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (US DEA) has apprehended a key player in an international drug trafficking network, the release said.

Joel Hall, a major re-shipper based in Alabama, was arrested following a coordinated operation, leading to the seizure of over 17,000 tablets of controlled medication.

During the crackdown, authorities also uncovered multiple cryptocurrency wallets and active parcels linked to the syndicate, indicating a sophisticated and tech-enabled trafficking operation. Investigative and enforcement actions concerning these digital assets and parcels are actively ongoing.

Adding to the breakthrough, an Indian-American individual identified as a key money launderer in the network is now facing indictment in the US, marking a critical step in dismantling the financial backbone of this illegal enterprise.

In parallel, the US DEA has successfully intercepted five parcels, resulting in the recovery of approximately 700 grams of Zolpidem tablets, a commonly misused sedative.

Investigations have revealed that the mastermind of this international drug trafficking network was operating out of the UAE, orchestrating both the orders and supply modules with a high level of coordination and compartmentalization.

The orders module functioned through a major B2B platform, where the handlers subscribed to premium vendor categories to enhance visibility and attract potential buyers.

To manage incoming sales leads, the group ran a fully functional call centre based in Udupi, employing around 10 staff members - many of whom were reportedly unaware of the illicit nature of the operation.

Once orders were confirmed, advance payments were collected in cryptocurrency, which were then routed to the supply module operators after deducting a 10-?15 per cent commission.

The supply module, in turn, retained a further 10 per cent before disbursing payments to re-shippers located in designated countries, who handled the final delivery of the controlled substances.

In a calculated move to expand operations, repeat buyers were groomed and recruited as re-shippers or stockists, helping the network grow organically across borders. Multiple such stockists have already been identified by our international counterparts, and actions against them are actively underway.

This intricate network showcases the growing convergence of digital platforms, cryptocurrency, and transnational logistics in modern illicit trade and highlights the importance of global cooperation and intelligence-sharing in combating such operations.

With eight arrests so far, the financial trail involving crypto wallets and hawala channels is under investigation, the release said.

The NCB is also engaging with private sector platforms to counter the proliferation of illegal online pharmacies that openly advertise the sale of controlled medicines, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)