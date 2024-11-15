New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday confiscated more than 80 kg of cocaine worth around Rs 900 crore in the national capital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said and asserted that the government's hunt against drug rackets will continue "ruthlessly".

The confiscation of the "high-grade" party drug came on a day a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Navy and Gujarat ATS led to the recovery of about 700 kg of Methamphetamine off the Gujarat coast.

Also Read | Palghar Shocker: Woman Hangs 2-and-Half-Year-Old Son From Tree, Commits Suicide; Case Registered.

This operation on the sea also saw the arrest of 8 Iranian nationals.

"The back-to-back major breakthroughs against illegal drugs in a single day demonstrate the Modi government's unwavering resolve to build a drug-free Bharat. The NCB today confiscated 82.53 kg of high-grade cocaine in New Delhi," Shah posted on X.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Rahul Gandhi Says Maha Vikas Aghadi To Take Historic Steps for Farmers by Fixing INR 7,000 per Quintal Plus Bonus for Soyabean.

The "massive" drug consignment is worth about Rs 900 crore and it was tracked down by a "bottom-to-top approach" after a quantity of drugs was seized in a courier centre in Delhi, he said.

"Our hunt against drug rackets will continue ruthlessly," the minister added.

He congratulated the federal anti-narcotics agency on this "major" success of seizing the cocaine consignment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)