New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): Marching contingents of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets displayed youth power in the 72nd Republic Day parade at Rajpath.

The girls NCC marching contingent was lead by Senior-Under Officer Samruddhi Harshal Sant of NCC Directorate, Maharashtra. The contingent consisted of 100 senior wing cadets from 17 directorates of NCC. The cadets excelled in various adventure activities like mountaineering, rafting and paragliding.

The boys NCC marching contingent was led by Senior-Under Officer Ranjeet Singh Gurjar of NCC Directorate, Rajasthan. The contingent comprised of 100 young and smart cadets drawn from 17 directorates of NCC. The cadets excelled in humanitarian aid, sports and adventure activities.

The NCC has nearly 14 lakh cadets on its rolls and is the fore-front of the nation-building through its youth power, with a commitment to character and community development, leadership and adventure. (ANI)

