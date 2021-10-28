Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) National Cadet Corps DG Lt General Gurbirpal Singh will be on a three-day visit to Rajasthan from October 29, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

Singh will visit the NCC headquarters in Jodhpur and interact with officers and cadets, Defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.

From Jodhpur, the director general will proceed to Barmer to supervise the border area expansion for the NCC cadets, he said.

The spokesperson said that the government has decided to expand the NCC to educational institutes located in border areas of Rajasthan, especially Sri Ganganagar, Barmer, Jaisalmer and Bikaner.

"This would not only align border security needs with NCC training but will also develop patriotism and spirit of adventure in youth and also contribute to the development of these areas," Sharma said.

