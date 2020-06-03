India News | NCMC Assembles to Oversee Preparedness for Cyclonic Storm 'Nisarga'

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired the second meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) to review the preparedness of States and Central Ministries/Agencies to deal with the cyclonic storm "Nisarga".

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that the Severe Cyclonic Storm is expected to impact the Maharashtra coast by the afternoon/evening of June 3. High wind speeds ranging up to 100-110 kmph gusting to 120 kmph are expected, accompanied by heavy rainfall and storm surges of 1-2 metres in the coastal districts of the State.

The storm is likely to impact the coastal districts of Raigad, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar in Maharashtra along with Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Bhavnagar and Bharuch districts of Gujarat and Daman, Dadra & Nagar Haveli.

Officers of state governments/UTs apprised the NCMC of preparatory measures taken by them. They also assured that adequate stocks of essential supplies were available with them and that all emergency services were in readiness. Bulk SMS facility provided by the Telecom Department was being used to warn residents likely to be affected by the cyclone and evacuation of people was also underway.

NDRF has deployed 40 teams in the States and UT and additional teams are also been airlifted. Rescue and relief teams of the Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft of the Navy and Air Force have been put on standby. Ships of the Coast Guard are already engaged in rescuing fishermen at sea, the government said.

Reviewing the preparedness of the States and Central Agencies, Cabinet Secretary directed that all necessary measures be taken to complete evacuation of people from low lying areas in cyclone path and ensure the return of all fishermen from the sea. Special efforts may be made to ensure that essential medical services to COVID patients are not disrupted. Agencies were also directed to activate contingency plans to ensure the safety of Power, Telecommunication, Nuclear, Chemical, Aviation and Shipping infrastructure and assets.

Additional Chief Secretaries of Maharashtra and Gujarat and Advisor to Administrator of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu participated in the meeting through Video Conference. Senior Officers from the Ministries of Home Affairs, Shipping, Power, Railways, Telecommunications, Petroleum & Natural Gas, Atomic Energy, Chemicals and Petro Chemicals, Civil Aviation, Health, IMD, IDS, NDMA and NDRF also attended the meeting.

NCMC will meet again to take stock of the emerging situation. (ANI)

