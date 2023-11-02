Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 2 (ANI): Jharkhand's lone NCP legislator Kamlesh Kumar Singh (Ajit Pawar faction) on Wednesday said that his party was sending a letter to the Governor that NCP is withdrawing its support from Hemant Soren.

Kamlesh Kumar Singh said, "Our leaders are not given importance when they visit the district for development works. They are disappointed. They too hope that when we are extending the support, we will be heard. Unfortunately, none of the leaders was taken seriously. So, today we tell you sadly that we are withdrawing our support from UPA and we are also sending a letter to the Governor that NCP is withdrawing its support from Hemant Soren government."

The JMM led alliance which also has the Congress, the RJD and the CPI (ML) has 49 members in the 81-member assembly. Despite the withdrawal of NCP support the Soren government will continue to enjoy majority in the house.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Tuesday slammed the Centre for conducting Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids on the members of Opposition parties.

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, Soren told ANI, "The situation of the opposition parties under the present Central government, this is not hidden from anyone...people are watching and understanding what is the country's current situation and what is the situation of democracy...there is nothing new about this."

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Kejriwal on November 2 in connection with its probe in the Delhi excise policy case. (ANI)

