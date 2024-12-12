New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): NCP leader Praful Patel along with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Delhi on Thursday.

NCP leader Praful Patel described it as a "courtesy" meeting.

"A courtesy meeting with Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji, along with NCP National President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Shri Ajitdada Pawar," Praful Patel said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"Various important topics were discussed during this significant interaction," the NCP leader said.

Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar was also present.

Meanwhile, reacting to the Mahayuti's massive victory in the Maharashtra elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that they had got higher numbers than they expected.

Speaking at the India Economic Conclave hosted by Times Network. Fadnavis said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'Ek hai toh safe hai' worked as a "magic" in the state.

"I knew that they (Mahayuti) were going to win the elections but if we are expecting that I will say I knew that we (BJP) are going to win the 132 seats but this is wrong he did not know that we are going to win huge number of seats. We got higher numbers than we expected", Fadnavis said on winning 132 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 witnessed a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Mahayuti alliance, securing a landslide win with 235 seats.

The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party also made notable gains, with 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

Notably, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a major setback in the recently held Maharashtra elections, with Congress winning just 16 out of 288 assembly seats. Its alliance partner, Shiv Sena (UBT), won 20 seats, while the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) secured only 10 seats. (ANI)

