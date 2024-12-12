Mumbai, December 12: The placement season at IIM Mumbai saw America's multinational tech company Microsoft offer an INR 54 lakh per annum package to a 2025 batch graduate. Notably, Microsoft offered the highest package to the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) graduate as the Mumbai-based institute successfully concluded its first phase of placement season for the 2025 batch. It is also learned that a total of 78 companies took part in the first phase of the placement season and reportedly offered 373 jobs to the students of IIM Mumbai.

Accenture Extends 37 Offers During Placement Season

According to a report in Hindustan Times, IIM Mumbai welcomed 20 new companies in its placement season this year since attaining IIM status in 2023. Of all companies, Accenture turned out to be the largest recruiter, offering 41 offers for consultancy roles with salaries reaching INR 37 lakh per annum. On the other hand, Blinkit, PWC US, and Wipro gave 14, 11, and nine offers to IIM students, respectively. MyBharat Digital Platform To Offer Job, Networking and Business Opportunities, Says Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Second Season of Placement for Freshers in January 2025

A placement officer at IIM Mumbai said that key sectors such as operations and supply chain management also contributed significantly to the institute's placement season by offering numerous roles. Speaking about the placements, Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, director of IIM Mumbai, said that the first season of the placement was conducted for students with work experience.

425 Students Offered Summer Internships With Stiped of INR 3 Lakh

He also said that the second season of placement for freshers will be organised in Jaunary 2025. Besides job placements for graduates of the 2025 batch, placement season also saw summer internships being offered for a batch of 2026. Nearly 128 companies are said to have offered summer internships to 425 students, with the average stipend being INR 3 lakh for two months. Punjab Recruitment Drive 2024: CM Bhagwant Mann Announces Drive To Fill 1,754 Vacant Posts for Persons With Disabilities.

While Accenture offered the most internships (37), companies such as Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Amazon, and ITC offered 14, 13, and 11 internships to the students of the 2026 batch. IIM Mumbai was earlier known as the National Institute of Industrial Engineering.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2024 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).