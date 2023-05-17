Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party on Wednesday said that it has taken strong objection to the revocation of suspension of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh.

"The NCP core committee has taken strong objection to revocation of suspension of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh. Is BJP expressing gratitude to Singh for having falsely framed Anil Deshmukh in a charge which is by hearsay on account of Singh's own admission and does he even have an iota of evidence against Deshmukh," NCP Chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Murdered in Subhash Nagar With Multiple Stab Injuries, Four Including Husband Arrested.

Mahesh Tapase further stated that NCP will take such issues to the masses and will expose the BJP who pulled all strings to bring down the Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Earlier today the core committee of the NCP met under the chairmanship of Sharad Pawar met in Mumbai today and extensively discussed the affairs pertaining to the party organisation with the intention to prepare the NCP cadre for local self and general elections.

Also Read | Tina Dabi, IAS Officer and District Collector in Jaisalmer, Trends on Twitter for Issuing Orders To Vacate Government Land Occupied by Pakistan Hindu Migrants.

During the core committee meeting, it was also announced that internal party elections will be announced soon.

"Sharad Pawar has instructed that the party organisational elections should be soon held and hence Jaiprakash Dandegaonkar and Dilip Walse Patil have been appointed as returning officers for the state of Maharashtra and the Mumbai region respectively. Both the Election Officers will soon announce the schedule for party organisational elections in various districts of Maharashtra and Mumbai," the official statement said.

After the Maharashtra government dropped charges against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh said that the state government had used Singh to frame him.

"Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh was used by the government to frame me and now as a reward his suspension has been revoked," he said.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17, 2021, and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against then-state home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, who was transferred from the top post, had alleged that then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month.

Param Bir Singh had made these allegations in a letter written to then Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)