India News | NCP Slams Fadnavis, Accuses BJP of Creating Confusion

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) The NCP on Tuesday trashed BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' claim that his party was not keen on forming a government in Maharashtra and accused the BJP of creating confusion among the people about the stability of the Shiv Sena-led dispensation.

NCP national spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik also ridiculed Fadnavis for "advising" during his briefing on how the Maharashtra government should seek loans.

Malik also suggested that Fadnavis "who made Maharashtra debt-ridden" set up a consultancy firm than continuing to be in politics.

Malik's comments came after Fadnavis spoke to media persons about the Centre's assistance to Maharashtra. Fadnavis also said that the BJP was not interested in forming the government in the state and wanted effective handling of COVID-19 crisis.

The former chief minister made these remarks after some BJP leaders, including Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane, demanded imposition of President's rule in the state in view of the government's "failure" in handling the situation triggered by coronavirus pandemic.

"They (the BJP) cannot claim what cannot happen. But their gossipping is going on. The entire BJP machinery is gossipping but they know they cannot succeed. They keep creating confusion," Malik said while reacting to Fadnavis' remarks that the BJP was not keen to form government.

Malik also said that the MVA government is "strong and stable".

On Fadnavis' claims that the Centre has helped Maharashtra in the fight against COVID-19, Malik said the Modi government has given to the states only what is binding on it.

"...And that Devendra ji is calling some package...throughout his briefing, he advised on how to take loans..Now, the one who made the state debt-ridden is giving this advice.

"So, our advice to him is he should open a consultancy (firm) on how to take loans...He will fare better in that business (of consultancy) than politics. We don't need such advisers," Malik said.

