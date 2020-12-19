Nayagarh (Odisha) [India], December 19 (ANI): Observing that the probe conducted by the police authorities in the case related to the murder of a minor girl in Odisha's Nayagarh was "severely flawed" with "glaring defects", the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has recommended disciplinary action against the investigation officer.

The NCPCR, in a press note on Saturday, also requested the authorities concerned to recommend a thorough investigation of the incident by a central agency.

"In view of the erroneous investigation conducted by the police authorities in this serious incident of murder of a minor girl, the Commission recommends for disciplinary action to be taken against the investigating officers in the matter and requests your good offices to recommend for a thorough investigation of this incident by a central agency," the note said.

The Commission had, after perusing the facts submitted by the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate and hearing dated December 9, 2020, noted that the investigation was severely flawed with glaring defects, which it said caused an untoward delay in the investigation of this serious incident of murder of a minor girl.

The NCPCR, under sections of the CPCR Act, 2005, had taken cognisance of the "serious offence" of the murder of a minor girl, the allegations of missing organs from her body and the alleged inaction of the police authorities in the matter.

The Commission had earlier issued letters to the Superintendent of Police and District Magistrate of the district to investigate or inquire in this case and to provide NCPCR with certain documents such as age proof of the victim, copy of an FIR, copy of the medico-legal certificate, etc.

A detailed inquiry report of the NCPCR, with the observations and recommendations of the NCPCR, has been submitted to the Chief Secretary, Odisha and Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs. (ANI)

