New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Apex child rights body NCPCR has sought details of Yateem Khanas or Muslim orphanages operational in the country and asked the states to check their registration status.

The move came after National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, following a surprise inspection at a Muslim orphanage in Karnataka, claimed that it was being run illegally with no basic facilities for the children.

In a letter to all states and Union Territories, the NCPCR has sought prompt action in soliciting the registration status of such Yateem Khanas under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015. It requested a comprehensive report from the states and Union Territories within 15 days.

Kanoongo visited a Muslim orphanage in Karnataka on Sunday and claimed that all 200 children there receive only Islamic education at the madrassa on orphanage premises and no child is sent to school.

