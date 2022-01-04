New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Child rights body NCPCR on Tuesday urged the Bareilly district magistrate (DM) to initiate an inquiry into a stampede-like situation which endangered children during a marathon organised by the Congress in the city.

The event was organised by the Congress as part of its election campaign. Three girls were injured in the incident, with officials saying the turnout was much higher than permitted.

In a letter to the DM, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said it has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident based on a news report.

"Wherein it has been brought to the notice of the commission that a 'women marathon' event was organised by the Congress party in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, wherein during the programme, due to a stampede-like situation, many children fell onto one another.

"It is also noticed by the commission that slippers and shoes of these children also got scattered here and there. Prime facie, the use of children in such political activities appears to be violation of section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and also violation of Covid protocol guidelines issued by the government," it said.

The commission said that under the circumstances, the DM should initiate a necessary inquiry to ensure the welfare and safety of children by lodging an FIR at the first instance under the Juvenile Justice Act, 20l5 and relevant sections of the IPC.

It also directed that an action-taken report regarding the status of treatment of the children injured in the incident be furnished to the commission within 24 hours.

A detailed fact-finding enquiry report may also be shared with the commission within seven days of receipt of this letter, the NCPCR added.

