Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 8 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister on Thursday called the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on the state as 'exaggerated', saying that the rising number of cases in the state is a result of prompt registration of cases.

Addressing a press conference, Gehlot said, "The number of (criminal) cases is definitely high in Rajasthan but there is also delivery of justice to the people."

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: AAP, AIMIM Split Minority Votes of Congress in State, BJP Gains.

He fadded that the NCRB data is 'exaggerated' and the situation is much better in Rajasthan that what the figures would suggest.

"The data in the NCRB report is exaggerated. The (law-and-order) situation is much better in Rajasthan. The cases have risen because we have been registering cases. We have made registration of FIR compulsory."

Also Read | Delhi High Court Says 'Phone-Tapping, Recording Calls Without Consent Breach of Privacy'.

The Rajasthan CM also said action will be taken against gangsters, land mafia and liquor shops running after 8 at night.

He also expressed happiness about the Congress' win in the Sardarshahar Assembly bypoll. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)