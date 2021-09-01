New Delhi, Aug 31 (PTI) The NCR Planning Board has recommended repealing the Delhi Land Reforms Act and bringing all Lal Dora villages and extended Lal Dora land in the national capital under planned development of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The draft Regional Plan-2041 prepared by National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) also recommends preparing and operationalising Land Record Management System (E-LRMS) for all parts of Delhi, including existing Lal Dora and extended Lal Dora areas, all metro centres and all regional centres till 2024.

Lal Dora areas refer to such land in villages in Delhi that can be used for non-agricultural purposes and where building bylaws of civic authorities do not apply.

"In fact, it is necessary to repeal the Delhi Land Reforms Act and to bring all the villages of Lal Dora and extended Lal Dora land under the planned development of DDA initially and thereafter, as per current practice, respective urban local bodies," the draft regional plan said.

The draft regional plan stated that Lal Dora and extended Lal Dora areas, declared as urban, have continued to witness haphazard and chaotic development. It is now proposed that the relevant revenue laws which were framed more than 50 years ago should be reviewed according to the current times and future requirements of Delhi and NCR.

The issue of Lal Dora land has been an issue of contention owing to rapid growth of population in the national capital with an increased demand for land owing to urbanisation.

The villages having area with special character like heritage structures should be developed in line with heritage areas, and settlements in reserve forest or in ridge area should be developed with appropriate tourism and conservation activities, it recommended.

The draft plan noted non-availability of land ownership details of properties in urban areas as a persistent problem and proposed that urban land ownership records be created for each individual plot and for each group housing, commercial complex among others.

All urban areas of NCR should have land record management system on digitised mode with gis based cadastral maps in phases, it added.

