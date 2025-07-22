New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has dug around 800 rainwater harvesting pits along the 82-km Namo Bharat corridor between Delhi and Meerut, with another around 100 on the way.

The structures are being developed at stations, depots, and below the viaduct in the elevated sections of the corridor, the NCRTC said in a statement.

The corporation said the pits are aimed at conserving rainwater and recharging groundwater along the route, which spans Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut.

Around 70 km of the Namo Bharat corridor is elevated, while the remaining section is underground. In the elevated parts, rainwater harvesting pits have been constructed in the road dividers underneath the viaduct spans, it stated.

In addition, one pit has been built at the entry and exit gate of each of the stations. The viaduct and station rooftops serve as primary catchment areas for rainwater collection, the corporation said.

At the station premises, each pit is 2 metres in diameter and 2.5 metres deep, capable of storing approximately 6,500 litres of rainwater.

The pits constructed beneath the viaduct span are slightly larger, with a storage capacity of nearly 8,700 litres each.

The NCRTC said that each pit has two water chambers on either side of a viaduct pillar, which collect rainwater through a connected piping system.

The water flows into the harvesting pit located between the chambers, and percolates into the ground after being filtered through a three-layer system comprising sand and gravel.

To support maintenance and train operations, two depots -- one in Duhai (Ghaziabad) and the other in Modipuram (Meerut) -- are part of the corridor.

The Duhai depot is already operational and features 20 rainwater harvesting pits.

In addition, two large ponds, measuring 1,160 square metres and 663 square metres, have been created at the depot site, with a combined storage capacity of over 66 lakh litres.

Each pond is fitted with multiple square harvesting pits at its base to enhance groundwater recharge.

As of now, a 55-km stretch of the Namo Bharat corridor between New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and Meerut South Station is operational.

The NCRTC said the remaining harvesting pits are under construction and will be commissioned in the coming weeks.

