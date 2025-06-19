New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has issued a notice to the Bihar government seeking a detailed action-taken report on allegations of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav insulting a portrait of Dr B R Ambedkar during his birthday celebrations last week.

The Commission has sought the report within 15 days.

Also Read | Kannur Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide by Hanging Herself Following Moral Policing by SDPI Activists in Kerala, 3 Arrested.

The allegations stem from a video circulating online, purportedly showing the RJD chief's feet near the portrait of Ambedkar during the former's 78th birthday celebrations, according to media reports.

In the notice, the NCSC has directed state authorities to share information on the alleged incident, including the date and nature of the offence, names and addresses of victims and accused, FIR number and charges filed, arrest details and the status of the investigation or final report.

Also Read | Thane Road Accident: 2 Killed, 6 Injured in Accident Involving Car and Truck on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra.

The NCSC warned that failure to respond within the stipulated time could lead to the Commission invoking its powers under Article 338 of the Constitution, which allows it to summon individuals or representatives to appear before it with relevant documents.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)