New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday asked the Maharashtra Police to investigate the alleged assault of a woman by her father-in law in the state.

The video of the incident was shared by Mohna Ansari, a member of Human Rights Commission of Nepal, on Twitter who appealed to NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma to look into the matter.

"Dear Rekha Ji, our police said that this video is from Maharashtra. Please save this women @sharmarekha @NCWIndia," Ansari said in a tweet. Taking cognizance, Sharma wrote to Maharashtra police and sought investigation into the matter.

"The Commission takes serious note of the domestic violence perpetrated against a woman in the domestic setup and is concerned about the safety of the woman in her own family," she said in the letter to Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Kumar Jaiswal.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that investigation be done in the matter. A detailed action taken report may be apprised to the Commission at an early date," she added.

