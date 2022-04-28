Jaipur, Apr 28 (PTI) The National Women Commission (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday accused the Dausa police of weakening the rape and murder case of a 35-year-old woman whose dead body was found in a water well.

“When the Superintendent of police is saying in his report that the accused have no past criminal record and are young, this means that he has made up his mind to save the accused.

“This investigation is being taken in wrong direction and the case is being weakened,” Sharma told reporters in Dausa.

She said that the reason behind “attempts to save accused” needs to be investigated.

Sharma on Thursday met the victim's family members to inquire about the case.

“Dausa SP has said that the woman had a two-year-old child, but the fact is that she had two children, aged 13 and 14,” she said.

Sharma also raised questions about her cremation which she alleged was done in a “hurried manner” in the night.

She also wondered whether the forensic evidence were collected from the crime scene and demanded an investigation into the police procedure done so far.

She said that the husband of the victim was not “co-operating” and her family did not allow her to take her phone with her on the day of the incident.

Family members of the women have informed the NCW that they were not taken to the crime spot, nor were called for the identification of the body, she said.

On Sunday, a woman going to her maternal home from Jaipur took a lift in a car in Dausa and was allegedly gangraped, killed, and was dumped in a water well.

Two accused Kaluram and Sanju have been arrested in the case.

