New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The NCW has launched a fortnightly journal that will feature women-centric stories, legal updates and other key developments.

The journal, "Jagriti", will come out every 15 days and will be available digitally.

Also Read | Leopard Sighting in Uttar Pradesh: Big Cat Attacks Man, Spotted Inside Remount Depot and Training Centre in Saharanpur; Rescue Operation Underway.

Speaking at the launch of the journal, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said the publication aims to ensure that women-centric stories, legal updates and other key developments of the commission get maximum traction.

The first edition of the journal was launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Also Read | Pune Horror: Teenager Rapes Minor Step-Sister in Public Toilet in Kondhwa, Incident Comes to Light After Victim Complains of Stomach Pain; Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)