India News | NCW Seeks Explanation from News Channel for Firing Pregnant Employee

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) The NCW on Tuesday sought an explanation from a Guwahati-based news channel for allegedly firing a pregnant employee.

In a statement, the NCW said it has come across a media report according to which a pregnant senior journalist was "forced to resign" from the organization.

"The NCW condemns the insensitive attitude of the channel towards its pregnant employee. The commission, being deeply perturbed by the violation of provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961, has asked the organisation to send a feedback on the incident at the earliest," it said.

