New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) The National Commission for Women will send a team to Rajasthan to probe the alleged gang-rape and murder of a woman at a village in the state's Dausa district.

The Commission has also written to the Rajasthan Police, asking it to immediately file an FIR in the matter.

A 35-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped and killed by two men at a village in Dausa district on Sunday.

The woman's body was found in a well under the Bassi police station area of Jaipur district on Monday, police said.

In a statement, the NCW said it has taken serious note of the heinous crime.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to Director General of Police of Rajasthan to immediately file an FIR under relevant provisions of the law, it said.

The NCW has also sought the arrest of all the accused at the earliest.

A team led by the Commission's chairperson will be visiting the crime scene on Thursday and also meet the police officials and family of the victim, it added.

