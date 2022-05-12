New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) BJP leader and Bihar minister Shahnawaz Hussain asserted on Thursday that the Nitish Kumar-led government will complete its tenure till 2025 as he sought to scotch speculation about its stability.

Speaking to reporters at the Bihar Investors' Meet here, Hussain said there should be no "ifs and buts" as far as the state government's stability is concerned and added that Kumar, the JD(U)'s face, will continue to lead it to usher in development.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: Polls on 57 Seats Across 11 States on June 10, Says Election Commission.

Speculation about the fate of the BJP-JD(U) alliance government has been rife as the relationship between the two allies are believed to be far from smooth. Opposition RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's meeting with Kumar on the issue of caste census on Wednesday has added to the grist after the two leaders also attended each other's 'iftars' recently.

In Delhi to hold a meeting of business persons as part of his efforts to boost investment in Bihar, where industry presence has been poor, Hussain made the remarks in reply to a question about the state government's stability.

Also Read | NSE Scam Case: Special CBI Court Denies Bail to Chitra Ramkrishna, Anand Subramanian.

Expressing confidence about growing industrial presence in the state, he said the meeting drew better than expected response, adding that similar meetings will be held in cities like Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Kolkata before a final one is held in Patna where MoUs for investments are expected to be signed.

Bihar's development is necessary if the country has to develop, he said, adding that the state government has created a landpool of 2,900 acres for industries.

The state has necessary infrastructure facilities coupled with required availability of power and water to boost industry, he said, adding that the government is focussing on food processing and textile sectors.

The state is thinking big, and mega food parks and mega logistic parks are coming up there. A number of ethanol plants will also open in the state, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)