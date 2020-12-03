Pune, Dec 3 (PTI) The National Defence Academy (NDA) has instituted a trophy in the memory of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz, who was kidnapped and killed by militants in May 2017 in the Kashmir Valley.

Fayaz, an alumnus of the 129th course of the NDA, was commissioned on December 10, 2016, into 2 Raj Rif of the Rajputana Rifles Regiment and was deployed in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

He hailed from Kulgam district. In May 2017, while he was visiting his family on leave, militants abducted him and killed him brutally.

"The life and martyrdom of Lt Ummer Fayaz is indeed an inspiration for today's youth especially from Valley for joining Indian Armed Forces.

"In memory of Late Lt Ummer Fayaz, Comdt's Motivation Award for displaying Overall Improvement in Performance has been instituted from this term onwards," said a release issued by Defence PRO.

Commandant's Motivation Award Lt Ummer Fayaz Trophy and silver medal for displaying overall improvement in performance was awarded to Cadet Vijay Bahadur this year, it added.

