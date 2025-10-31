Patna (Bihar) [India], October 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Bihar chief Dilip Jaiswal on Friday stated that the manifesto of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which will be released later today, represents the guarantee of PM Modi and the trust of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

The NDA releases its manifesto on October 31, with all five alliance partners set to represent it. CM Nitish Kumar, along with Chirag Paswan and other alliance partners, will be releasing the manifesto like the 'Pandavas', as the BJP describes it.

"NDA's manifesto means the guarantee of PM Modi and trust of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. 'Pandava' will sit together and will launch the manifesto. The public trusts the guarantees of PM Modi and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar," Jaiswal said.

Criticising Congress and RJD for misgovernance of Bihar, he added, "The public of Bihar will not forgive Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav for the next 100 years as they ruined Bihar."

Earlier on October 29, while addressing an election rally in Samastipur, Bihar, Amit Shah drew parallels with the Pandavas from the epic Mahabharata, described the NDA's five-party alliance as a united and formidable force, determined to work together for the progress of Bihar.

"The upcoming elections are an opportunity to make Bihar free from jungle raj. In the NDA, all five allies, like the Pandavas, are contesting the elections together...NDA's victory in the Bihar elections is certain..." Amit Shah said while addressing supporters.

The NDA has been vocal about the potential return of "jungle raj" if the opposition, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), comes to power. This narrative aims to sway voters by highlighting the law-and-order issues that plagued Bihar in the past.

Shah emphasised the NDA's commitment to ensuring peace, stability, and development in Bihar, highlighting the alliance's achievements during its previous tenure.

Shah alleged that RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav wants his son to become the Chief Minister, while Congress leader Sonia Gandhi wants her son to become the Prime Minister. However, Shah pointed out that neither post is currently vacant, implying that Nitish Kumar is the current CM of Bihar and Narendra Modi is the PM of India.

The assembly elections will be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be declared on November 14. (ANI)

