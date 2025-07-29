New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Ruling alliance MPs in the Rajya Sabha hailed the government's "decisive action" against the Pahalgam terror attack, which was discussed during a special discussion on Operation Sindoor in both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday.

Participating in a debate in the Upper House, NCP MP Praful Patel said the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir shook the conscience of the nation.

For the first time, people were identified by religion and shot in cold blood in the Pahalgam attack, he said.

Patel added that the entire nation stood in solidarity while the government responded "decisively with venom and power" to safeguard the well-being of the nation.

Patel said when terror incidents happened before, India earlier couldn't do much except blaming Pakistan but when the Pahalgam attack happened, within 10-15 days of the incident, the government took a firm decision to respond and destroyed nine terror camps.

Every Indian is proud that the government is capable of providing them security, the NCP leader said.

He also hailed the armed forces for destroying the terror camps and 11 air bases with precision.

According to Patel, the armed forces attacked hills, adjacent to the nuclear assets of Pakistan, giving them a message that India can destroy their nuclear setups too.

Our government has decided to give a message that India will not keep quiet in case of terror attacks, Patel said.

Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra Milind Deora said the Pahalgam attack left a deep scar on the people of Maharashtra because they majorly contribute to tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the Maharashtra government paid Rs 5 lakh and other assistance to the family of Syed Adil Hussain Shah, the pony operator, who was killed while trying to save tourists in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Deora, while highlighting the significant increase in the country's defence prowess, said India attacked 100 km inside in the heart of Pakistan which it had never been done before.

He also appreciated government efforts in enhancing national security and cited examples to highlight the considerable decline in the terror and naxal activities in the country, especially in Maharashtra.

Deora said that India should push for denuclearisation of Pakistan and act swiftly and preemptively against terror camps in Pakistan.

“The fact that Operation Sindoor is still active today, we must act preemptively. We must ensure that there is no terror attack in India ever again,” Deora said.

Samik Bhattacharya, BJP MP from West Bengal, said the whole world should make efforts to eliminate terrorism.

