Betia (Bihjar) [India], December 22 (ANI): Reacting to the results of the Maharashtra local body elections, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal on Monday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is continuously creating new records of electoral success due to its development-oriented governance over the past decade.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Jaiswal said the NDA secured a massive victory, winning 207 of the 288 seats in the Maharashtra local body elections, while the opposition alliance won just 47.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Karnataka's Cyber Crime Police Registers FIRs Against Social Media Users Over Obscene Content.

"The NDA is continuously setting new records of success, and for this very reason, we succeeded in winning 207 out of 288 seats there. The opposition parties' alliance was confined to just 47 seats," he said.

The BJP MP credited the NDA's consistent performance to the development work carried out over the last 11 years, stating that it has strengthened public trust and led to repeated electoral victories.

Also Read | Karnataka: 5 Tigers Spotted in Chamarajanagar, Prohibitory Orders Imposed in 3 Villages.

He further alleged that misinformation played a role during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, rumours were fabricated. Even though our seats decreased because of that, when the public realised that Rahul Gandhi only speaks lies, the results afterwards became clear to everyone," Jaiswal added.

He asserted that subsequent election results reflect the people's renewed confidence in the NDA's leadership and governance model.

Meanwhile, in November, Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar took the oath as Bihar Chief Minister for a record 10th time in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, winning 202 of the 243 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan managed to secure only 35 seats.

The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, marking the second time the NDA crossed the 200-seat mark in state polls. In 2010, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)