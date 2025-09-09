New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has expressed confidence that NDA's Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan will get more votes than the strength of the ruling alliance, saying many MPs are thinking of voting for him in the election on Tuesday.

"There will be secret voting. CP Radhakrishnanji will get more support from the MPs than the votes from the NDA. Many MPs are thinking of voting for Radhakrishnan ji, and it is in the national interest that a very good person with nationalist ideology becomes the Vice President of our country," Rijiju told mediapersons here.

Answering a query, he said even one vote going waste is a huge loss.

"So last time we have seen few invalid votes. So the Prime Minister has appealed that not a single vote should be invalid or any vote should go wastage. All MPs are very particular about their voting rights" he said.

PM Modi addressed NDA MPs ahead of the Vice Presidential election.

"It was a very good meeting. All MPs of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha met together, and PM Modi also guided them. Prime Minister expressed his happiness about the important bills that have been passed in the Parliament recently and also said that people should be informed about such important bills in the true sense... For a self-reliant India, NDA leaders have been called upon to play a leadership role," he said.

"There are elections tomorrow, so in such an environment, this was a good opportunity. All the NDA MPs met and the suggestions and guidance given by the Prime Minister to us today, all the MPs listened to this very carefully and after the Vice President's election, they will take this message to their respective areas," he added. (ANI)

