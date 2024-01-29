Namakkal, January 29: The Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, L Murugan claimed that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. MoS L Murugan said, "In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The parties in the INDIA alliance are a mixed bag. It is known to all that the alliance parties will not last till the elections. A split is emerging in the alliance already."

He offered prayers with his family at the famous Hanuman temple in Namakkal district on Sunday. He also watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann ki Baat" programme on a big digital screen with BJP cadres and the public in a private place in Namakkal district. L Murugan Travels With Passengers in Vande Bharat Express Train in Chennai After PM Narendra Modi Flags Off Nine Train18 (Watch Video).

Murugan further said that PM Modi enhanced students' self-confidence, helped them manage stress and be healthy and fit. "Today was the 109th Mann ki Baat programme. In this, our PM has spoken in detail about the interests of the students, and those who were going to face the upcoming public examinations, as well as those who received the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awards. The leadership will decide whether I will contest in the Nilgiri constituency or not," he added.

In the 109th edition of 'Mann ki Baat' on Sunday, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and how it united the nation. In his latest address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned that the governance of Lord Rama has been a source of inspiration for the makers of the Constitution. Noting that the process of conferring Padma Awards changed 'completely' under his leadership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the nominations received for the top civilian honours this year were 28 times more as compared to 2014.

In his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address of 2024, Prime Minister Modi said credibility and respect for the Padma Awards are rising every year. He also talked about the 75th Republic Day which was celebrated with great pomp and fervour.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended his 18-month ruling alliance with Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress on Sunday and rejoined the NDA on Sunday. After a dramatic volte-face, ditching the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA and forming a new government with the BJP, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar along with eight ministers-- three each from the BJP and the JD-U, one from HAM and one independent--took oath on Sunday. PM Narendra Modi Rewards L Murugan for His Performance As Tamil Nadu BJP Chief.

Among the ministers sworn in were Samrat Chowdhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha and Prem Kumar (BJP), Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Vijay Kumar Chowdhary and Shrawan Kumar (JD-U), Santosh Suman (HAM-S and son of Jitan Ram Manjhi) and Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent). Kumar was sworn in by Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in the presence of senior leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda, hours after he resigned from the post. Meanwhile, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were among those who took the oath of office. The two are named Deputy Chief Ministers.

