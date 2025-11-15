Vishakhatanam (Andhra Pradesh) [India] November 15 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday described the National Democratic Alliance's emphatic victory in the Bihar Assembly elections as a "historic mandate" in favour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the agenda of development-driven governance.

Speaking to ANI in Visakhapatnam, Goyal said the result clearly reflected the trust and aspirations of the people of Bihar. "Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, NDA has secured a historic victory in Bihar. This is the voice of the people," he said, adding that voters had chosen continuity, stability, and a model of governance focused on welfare and economic growth.

The Union Minister stated that the people of Bihar had decisively supported the NDA's developmental policies, which he said had brought visible improvements in infrastructure, social welfare delivery, and opportunities for youth. "People of Bihar have voted for good governance and development," Goyal said.

He further said that the NDA government would work with renewed energy to meet public expectations, asserting that the alliance was committed to accelerating growth across key sectors, including health, education, connectivity, and employment generation. "I am confident that the coming years will be the golden years in Bihar's development," Goyal added.

According to him, the decisive mandate also reflects a strong endorsement of the Centre's broader governance framework, which he said prioritises transparency, welfare outreach, and long-term planning. He noted that the NDA's grassroots connect, organisational discipline, and collective leadership played an important role in securing the sweeping victory.

Meanwhile, leaders across the NDA have welcomed the Bihar verdict as a sign of nationwide support for PM Modi's policies, while opposition parties have accused the ruling coalition of benefiting from an uneven electoral playing field--an allegation the NDA dismisses as unfounded. (ANI)

