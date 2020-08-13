Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy reviewed the work of the recently renamed Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA) on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister enquired about the status of construction work in Amaravati and discussed an action plan to complete it with officials.

Also Read | Maharashtra | 1 Dead, 4 Injured After Part of Building Collapses in Mumbai's Chembur Area: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 13, 2020.

Reddy suggested that finance department officials pool funds and plan accordingly. He ordered officials to complete the Happy Nest venture buildings.

The state government has passed a bill to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Act. After the bill was passed in the state assembly, the government has changed AP CRDA to Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA). After this change, it was the first review meeting the Chief Minister held on development. Thus, the meeting had political significance too. (ANI)

Also Read | Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19: UGC Granted Permission to Conduct Examinations, Centre Tells Supreme Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)