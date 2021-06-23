New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh held a meeting with the director of the Delhi University's (DU) South Campus on Wednesday and discussed various civics issues as well the installation of a medical oxygen plant collaboratively between the NDMC and the university.

Singh, who assumed charge as the mayor a week ago, had said health and sanitation would be among his priorities during his year-long tenure.

On the invitation of the DU, Singh held a meeting with the director of its South Campus, Professor Suman Kundu, to discuss various civic issues with respect to the university, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) said in a statement.

Two important issues related to sanitation and healthcare were discussed at the meeting, officials said.

The installation of a portable compactor for waste management to make the campus cleaner and a medical oxygen plant through a collaboration of the NDMC of the university were discussed, the statement said.

Singh assured the university administration that the NDMC would take appropriate steps to make the campus cleaner.

He said the meeting was "held in a very cordial environment and the University of Delhi welcomed the move of the NDMC, seeking to make the campus garbage-free".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)