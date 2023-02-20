New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday launched an "anti-insanitary drive" over the weekend to keep India Gate and Kartavya Path clean.

The drive will comprise 10 teams of sanitary staff to keep the area clean and promote public hygiene.

NDMC teams issued challans against violators and offenders who litter on roads or parks, unauthorised vendors or hawkers and others for dumping waste at the Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath and British-era war memorial in the national capital.

Earlier, NDMC issued a notification regarding prohibition against the accumulation of rubbish in public places under section 267 (3) (a) of NDMC Act 1994 as per which "no person shall deposit rubbish, filth and others polluted and obnoxious matter in any street."

According to the notice, any violation of this provision will attract a fine of Rs 50. In case of non-payment of fine by the offender, a complaint will be lodged in the court for prosecution as per the provisions of the NDMC Act.

The civic body teams are also educating masses about the ill effects of unhygienic public places.

NDMC has also engaged dedicated teams from the health, enforcement and security departments for carrying out regular drives against defacement, encroachment, littering and spitting in the area. Its aim is to keep the surroundings clean around Kartavya Path and not let vendors sell items illegally or encroach on public land.

Thousands of people flock to the revamped Kartavya Path on the weekend after it has been opened to the public.

NDMC has allocated sites at the earmarked vending zones to the vendors. The six zones are located close to Man Singh Road, C Hexagon and Rafi Marg.

The enforcement department has also been tasked to check the vendors' documents and ensure that there are no squatters.

