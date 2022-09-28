New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) plans to provide 100 per cent renewable energy in its area via discoms by 2025, Vice Chairman Satish Upadhayay said on Wednesday.

The issue was discussed at the civic body's council meeting.

"There was no policy on providing green energy so far. Discussions are on to chalk out a policy and we will also seek suggestions from the public on the same. The final plan will be drafted only after holding meetings and taking suggestions from all sides," Upadhayay said.

The policy for 100 per cent renewable energy will be known as the "NDMC Solar Policy-2022" and will be applicable for any solar energy generating system with a capacity of 1 KWp or more.

"This policy applies to all electricity consumers under all electricity tariff in the NDMC area and all entities that setup and operate solar power plants in the NDMC area. We will encourage implementation of grid connected solar plants. All grid connected solar plants shall comply with applicable CA (Grid Standards) Regulations, 2013 and other applicable rules, regulations, and guidelines as amended from time to time," he said.

He said the NDMC will promote the deployment of solar plants with net metering on all buildings of government organisations, hospitals, educational institutes, embassies, stadiums, bridges, public toilets, and bus stops.

An audit will be conducted on the existing rooftop solar panels in the NDMC area, he said.

NDMC member Kuljeet Chahal said an audit will also be conducted for upgrading NDMC schools and a report will be submitted by the time the next council meeting is held.

Chahal further said the council has decided to sign a Memorandum of Understanding with the national stadiums in Delhi to provide multi-sports facilities to NDMC school students.

"We plan to upgrade all NDMC schools and an audit will be conducted for the same. Further, we want to provide the best multi-sports facilities to our students and hence, we have decided to sign an MoU with the national stadiums in Delhi," he said.

