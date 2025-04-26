New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): New Delhi Municipal Corporation Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Friday participated in the civic body's extensive deep wet cleaning drive at the Sarojini Nagar market, highlighting the New Delhi Municipal Council's focus on urban hygiene and sanitation.

Speaking after the event, Chahal said, "We are running this campaign in all the markets in Delhi, be it Khan Market, Sarojini, Janpath. Every person relates to PM Modi's resolve towards cleanliness. We are with PM Modi and his dream of Swachh Bharat, Swachh Delhi."

Chahal congratulated Raja Iqbal Singh on being elected mayor and noted that the new leadership brings added responsibilities.

"Now our responsibilities have increased," he said, while affirming the council's continued commitment to maintaining clean and hygienic public spaces across Delhi.

Reacting to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, Chahal strongly condemned the act and accused Pakistan of miscalculation.

"Pakistan has committed a big mistake. They understand that PM Modi's action will be decisive, and they are scared," he said.

He referenced the brutality of the attack and assured that the government is in action mode.

"Be it the PM, the Union HM or the defence minister, the government is in action mode. The barbarism with which they killed the innocent people by asking their religion, the tears of those sisters and the blood of our brothers will not go in vain."

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Following the attack, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reached Srinagar on Friday and assessed the situation in the valley.

On Thursday, the central government convened an all-party meeting to discuss the security situation and formulate a collective response to the attack. After attending the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said, "Everyone condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack. The opposition has fully supported the government in taking any action."

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours. (ANI)

