New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Nearly 6,000 children have been selected for admission to entry-level classes in private unaided recognised schools across Delhi under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Disadvantaged Group (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories, according to the Directorate of Education (DoE).

The selections were made through a computerised draw of lots, conducted as part of the admission process for nursery, kindergarten (KG) and Class 1.

According to official figures, 2,919 children were selected for nursery or pre-school, 733 for KG or pre-primary and 2,341 for Class 1, bringing the total number of selected students to 5,993.

The process was carried out under the guidelines issued by the DoE on January 3, which detailed the age and eligibility criteria for these categories.

For students under the EWS and DG categories, the eligible age as on March 31 is three to five years for nursery, four to six years for KG and five to seven years for Class 1. The age criteria for children with special needs is more relaxed, allowing applicants aged three to seven years for nursery, four to eight years for KG and five to nine years for Class 1.

According to a previous DoE circular, the EWS category covers children from families with an annual income of less than Rs 5 lakh. The applicants must submit an income certificate issued by the revenue department of the Delhi government. Those holding Below Poverty Line (BPL) or Antyodaya Anna Yojana ration cards are also eligible under this category.

The DG category includes children from the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer), orphans, transgender children and children affected by HIV.

For CWSN applicants, a government-issued disability certificate is required but no income certificate is needed.

