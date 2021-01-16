Panaji (Goa) [India], January 16 (ANI): Nearly 700 healthcare workers were vaccinated with Covisheild at seven centres in Goa after the nationwide launch of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.

This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the COVID-19 vaccine today at 11 am via video conference, according to an official statement issued by the state government.

"Approximately 700 healthcare workers were vaccinated with Covisheild at seven centres in Goa including GMC, District Hospital, Mapusa, Hospicio Hospital, Margao, Sub District Hospitals, Ponda and Chicalim, Manipal Hospital, Dona Paula and Health way Hospital, Old Goa," the statement said.

"This is a Made-in-India vaccine. I congratulate the scientists at Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech for their efforts. Let us make this a huge success by lending our co-operation and support," Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Speaking on the occasion, the state's Health Secretary, Shashank Mani Tripathi said, "Today's vaccination drive will be a life-changing event for all as we hope that with vaccine our lives will be back to normal. Goa is all set for the vaccination drives, which will take place in the coming future too. I urge all the front line workers to come forward and take a vaccine whenever you get a chance."

Informing more about the vaccine, GMC Dean Dr. Shivanand Bandekar said getting vaccinated is a voluntary process. "A person will have to register if he/she intends to get vaccinated. A certificate will be provided to each beneficiary post-vaccination. The certificate has a lot of value especially if one is travelling abroad."

"Covishield vaccine is very safe, tried, and tested. Two doses with a gap of 28 days will be given. Persons under the age of 18 and pregnant ladies are exempted from this vaccine," he informed.

Termed as the world's largest vaccination programme, covering the entire length and breadth of India, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and then reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase.

In the first phase, government and private-sector health care workers, including Integrated Child Development Services workers, will receive the vaccine. (ANI)

