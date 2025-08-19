New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Mizoram Governor Gen (Retd) V K Singh on Monday underlined the need for rapid digitisation, broadband connectivity, highways and improved physical infrastructure in the Northeast, saying that the region's full integration is vital not only for India's growth but also as a gateway to Southeast Asia.

In a pre-recorded message delivered at a conference on the contribution and potential of the Northeast in Viksit Bharat, Singh said, "We need digitisation in the Northeast. We need broadband and highways. We need physical infrastructure in terms of better roads, which cut down travel time."

He added, "Once these essentials are ensured, you will find the Northeast fully integrated, because it is not only our gateway to Southeast Asia but also an area rich in natural and human resources."

The Governor stressed that while several projects had already been set in motion, consistent policies and long-term planning were key to addressing challenges in the region.

He pointed to the importance of rail connectivity, noting the progress made with services extending closer to airports and the upcoming expansion under the Kaladan project.

Singh called for an "Arjun-like focus" on essentials, asserting that ethnic and group-related issues needed pragmatic handling to build lasting integration.

"The Northeast is rich in resources and has the potential to make a significant difference to the progress of the entire region as well as the country," he said.

He concluded by stressing that whichever government or leadership is in place, the roadmap for the Northeast must remain steady to achieve the vision of a fully integrated and developed region. (ANI)

