New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) The National Commission for Women on Friday stressed on the need for maintaining a proper record of the trafficking victims to ensure their effective rehabilitation.

A consultation was held by the commission on 'Trafficking in Women: Emerging Challenges, Barriers and Rehabilitation Provisions' to discuss the changing modes of trafficking and the measures to provide relief to the victims, a statement by the NCW said.

NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma called for the need for maintaining database of trafficked victims at every level for their effective rehabilitation.

She said illiteracy was a major reason behind women being trafficked as most of the time victims remained unaware of their exploitation.

“Therefore, awareness programmes need to be carried out by state governments and also stressed for maintaining of proper record of the victims,” the statnment quoted her as saying.

The need for quick responses from police authorities and civil societies in cases of rescue and rehabilitation of trafficked women was also discussed, according to the statement.

The panel also deliberated upon sensitising police officials and the need for them to adopt different models for rescuing victims. It also stressed on the need for mental, social and economic rehabilitation of the rescued victims, it said.

