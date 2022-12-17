New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Saturday emphasized the need to repopulate the unoccupied areas near the border in Uttarakhand adding that if repopulation is not possible then such areas should be made tourist hubs.

While speaking at an event here in New Delhi, CDS General Chauhan said, "In Uttarakhand, there are vast unoccupied areas which are even far away from the last villages of the state towards the border. We have to see if we can repopulate these areas and if that is problematic, we have to see if we can popularize border tourism there."

Addressing the same event, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Additional Director General Manoj Singh Rawat said the ITBP has deployed one unit in six different valleys of Uttarakhand.

"ITBP has deployed one team each in the six different valleys of Uttarakhand to act as the first responder in case of any disaster or contingency," said General Rawat.

The statements came days after a clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Tawang sector along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier on Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that Chinese troops had attempted to transgress the LAC at Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in a bid to "unilaterally change the status quo", but were given a firm and resolute response forcing the Chinese side to retreat.

In his statement in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Singh said the face-off led to a physical scuffle causing injuries to a few personnel on both sides but "there were no fatalities or serious casualties" to Indian soldiers.

Giving statements in both House, the Defence Minister also assured that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it".

A face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 led to minor injuries "to a few personnel" from both sides, sources said and noted that both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

The sources said on December 9, 2022, PLA troops came on the LAC in the Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh which was contested by Indian troops in a firm and resolute manner.

"This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides. Both sides immediately disengaged from the area," a source said.

They said as a follow-up of the incident, India's commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

The sources said that in certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006. (ANI)

