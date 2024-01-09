New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination 2024 exam has been delayed for two months, according to the schedule released on Tuesday.

"The conduct of the NEET-PG 2024 examination which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on March 3, 2024 stands rescheduled. The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on 7th July 2024."

Also Read | ‘Our Revered Lord Shri Ram Is Coming’: Samajwadi Party Office Displays Poster Revering Lord Ram Ahead of Pran Pratishta Ceremony.

"The cut-off date for eligibility to appear in the NEET-PG 2024 shall be 15th August 2024", the circular stated further.

The COVID-19 disruption is one of the major concerns behind this recommendation, as students will complete their internship by June-July 2024, the sources told ANI.

Also Read | Suchana Seth Arrested for Murder in Candolim: All You Need To Know About Bengaluru-Based CEO Who Killed Her Son in Goa and Travelled With His Body to Karnataka.

NEET PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination, serving as the single entrance test for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS) and Postgraduate Diploma courses under the NMC Act, 2019. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)