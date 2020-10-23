Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], October 23 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday visited the flood-affected areas in Rangareddy district and blamed the state government for the situation.

He visited Bandlaguda Cheruvu area of Nagole, LB Nagar and also spoke to the local residents.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Flood-Like Situation in Parts of City, Videos Show Waterlogging in Several Areas.

"For the past three days, I am meeting the flood-affected people and directing the people to take necessary steps for the relief. The failure of the State Government has led to this situation. But it is not the matter to point out the mistake but the authorities have closed their eyes leading to this situation," Reddy said.

On October 19, KT Rama Rao, Minister of Urban Development and Municipal Administration informed that over 37,000 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas of Hyderabad, while 33 people have died due to the inundation caused by incessant rain. (ANI)

Also Read | Delhi Man Held For Sale of Child Sexual Abuse Videos Through Mobile App, CBI Registers POCSO Case.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)