Guwahati (Assam) [India], January 9 (ANI): Assam Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on Friday said that the National Education Policy 2020 is a historic reform that seeks to make higher education in India more student-centric, multidisciplinary, flexible and skill-oriented.

Addressing an academic meeting at Gauhati University, Dr Pegu said that the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) and the Five-Year Integrated Masters Programme (FYIMP), introduced under NEP 2020, would open new opportunities for students in research, innovation, and advanced skill acquisition.

He urged students and institutions to make effective use of the academic flexibility offered under the new framework.

The meeting focused on the implementation and academic structure of FYUGP and FYIMP, and it was attended by Deans, Heads and faculty members of the University, along with Principals of colleges affiliated to Gauhati University.

Discussions centred on academic restructuring, student progression pathways, digital systems and institutional preparedness for the new policy regime.

The Education Minister further emphasised that the multidisciplinary and flexible approach envisaged under NEP 2020 would enhance employability and encourage innovation-driven learning.

He stressed the need for proactive adaptation by universities and coordinated efforts with affiliated colleges to translate policy objectives into meaningful academic outcomes.

Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta highlighted the operational aspects of NEP 2020 and reiterated the role of technology-enabled systems in its effective implementation.

He noted that the adoption of the SAMARTH digital platform was crucial for streamlining academic and examination processes and said Gauhati University had undertaken several reform-oriented measures to support the transition.

Academic Registrar Prof. Rajib Handique presented an overview of key academic and administrative issues related to FYUGP and FYIMP. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Registrar Prof. Utpal Sarma.

Senior officials, including Hemanta Kumar Nath, Secretary, University Classes, members of the Assam College Principals' Council and office-bearers of the Gauhati University Teachers' Association, were also present. (ANI)

