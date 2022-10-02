Puducherry, Oct 2 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the National Education Policy (NEP) is not meant only for the Indian society but its implementation would create global citizens for the 21st century.

Inaugurating a three-day 12th International conference of Indian School Psychology Association at Pondicherry Central University, the Union Minister for Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said India has a lot of responsibility to take and the NEP was framed to create global citizens for the 21st century.

"To implement NEP, we should understand psychology and NEP is a very crucial document and envisages the vision of such stalwarts like Aurobindo to nurture integral education, measure up to the principles laid down by the Mahatma and also the philosophy promoted by Swami Vivekananda that education is a transformative catalyst of social changes," he added.

Underscoring the need for understanding the psychology of children and also tapping their innate potential and aptitude, the Minister said psychology should be given importance in education. "Education and psychology are co-related," he added.

"Learning, gaining knowledge and education are a life long experience and are not confined to limited stages," he said and stressed "we should cope up with the changing times and teachers should recognise the native talents and skill of the children."

Pradhan released publications of the Indian School Psychology Association authored by its president Panch Ramalingam.

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said "the Atmanirbar Bharath initiative has been an effective vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is most relevant."

She said the country's performance in developing indigenous vaccines to combat coronavirus has gained global reputation. "The Prime Minister`s sustained efforts have borne fruit and the vaccines developed in our country had been much sought after globally. We could supply the vaccines to more than 150 countries in the context of the crippling nature of Covid-19," the Lt Governor added.

Vice Chancellor of Pondicherry University Gurmeet Singh was among those who spoke.

The Minister declared open the Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence on the occasion.

